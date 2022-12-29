Gas leak: Fire breaks out in Chandigarh house, 5 of family injured

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 05:08 AM IST

Five members of a family sustained burns after their rented accommodation caught fire due to a gas leak in Hallomajra

The victims are Kanchan, his wife Kusum, and their three daughters aged 7, 5 and 3. Police said that they received a call regarding a house fire at around 8.50 pm, after which a fire tender was pressed into service to douse the flames. (Representational Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Five members of a family sustained burns after their rented accommodation caught fire due to a gas leak in Hallomajra on Tuesday night.

The victims are Kanchan, his wife Kusum, and their three daughters aged 7, 5 and 3. Police said that they received a call regarding a house fire at around 8.50 pm, after which a fire tender was pressed into service to douse the flames.

“The incident took place while dinner was being prepared. As soon as the fire broke out, neighbours rushed to the family’s aide. Their landlord, Didar Singh, rushed the victims to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32,” a police official said, confirming that a leak in the pipe caused the fire.

Hospital authorities said the victims had suffered around 11% burns. “All five patients are stable. Three of them will be kept under observation for the next three days,” a GMCH staffer, requesting anonymity, said.

