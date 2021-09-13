Mohali: PUDA to soon start remaining works at Gateway City

Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) will soon undertake the remaining development works at Gateway City in Sectors 118-119 here.

These works were on hold because of issues pending with the rural development and panchayats department pertaining to transfer of panchayat land in Balongi village as well as fixation of rates of revenue rastas (paths) falling under the project.

As per a spokesperson of PUDA, taking into account the problems being faced by the allottees and residents of the project, PUDA took up the matter with the rural development and panchayats department and the latter approved the transfer of panchayat land to PUDA and also intimated the rates fixed for revenue rastas.

PUDA spokesperson further said that the non-transfer of revenue land falling under the Gateway City project was proving to be a major hindrance in laying of various services.

As approval had been obtained for transfer of revenue land and rates of revenue rastas (path) were fixed, PUDA’s land acquisition branch will make the payment to the village panchayat of land falling under revenue rastas to get it cleared. The land would subsequently be handed over to the engineering wing of PUDA for laying the remaining services in the project. As soon as the engineering wing would get the clearance of land, the remaining services would be laid on priority, said the spokesperson, adding that it would resolve the long-pending concerns of the residents and allottees of the project.