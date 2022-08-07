Gave 39.55 crore financial aid to kin of 789 farmers who died during stir against farm laws: Mann

: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that the Punjab government has given financial assistance worth ₹ 39.55 crore to the families of 789 farmers, who died during the farmers’ protest against the three contentious farm laws.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, the chief minister said the government has fulfilled their promise and the families of the deceased farmers have been given ₹ 5 lakh each by the state government as financial assistance.

Stressing that the state government was duty bound to safeguard the interests of the farmers and their families, he said that the process of giving financial aid to the families of the deceased farmers has been completed.

Mann said that 89 families have received financial assistance worth ₹ 4.60 crores in Mansa, 21 families of Tarn Taran have got ₹ 1.05 crore, 117 families of Sangrur have got ₹ 5.85 crore, 69 families of Moga have received ₹3.45 crore, 10 families of Fazilka have got ₹ 50 lakh, 48 families of Ludhiana have got ₹ 2.37 crore, 43 families of Barnala have received ₹ 2.15 crore, 111 families of Patiala have got ₹ 5.55 crore, 19 families of Amritsar have got ₹ 95 lakh, seven families of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have got ₹ 35 lakh, 10 families of SAS Nagar have got ₹ 50 lakh and 83 families of Bathinda have got ₹ 4.15 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Likewise, the chief minister said that the government has provided ₹ 1.73 crore as financial assistance to 35 families in Sri Muktsar Sahib, ₹ 1 crore to 20 families in Gurdaspur, ₹ 1.20 crore to 24 families in Fatehgarh Sahib, ₹ 60 lakh to 12 families in Jalandhar, ₹ 75 lakh to 15 families in Ferozepur, ₹ 50 lakh to 10 families Hoshiarpur, ₹ 5 lakh to one family in Kapurthala, ₹ 20 lakh to four families in Malerkotla, ₹ 1.50 crore to 30 families in Faridkot and ₹ 55 lakh to 11 families in Rupnagar.