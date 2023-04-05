Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh to host unique fusion concert as part of Francophonie 2023

BySubhashree Nanda
Apr 05, 2023 08:23 PM IST

Canadian-French musician Nadaka will perform at the Geet-Taar & Taal fusion music concert in Chandigarh on April 8, as part of the Francophonie 2023 celebrations. Nadaka will play his self-crafted 24-string acoustic guitar alongside Indian musicians Ilyas Khan on sarangi and Chandrashekar Gandhi on tabla, in an event featuring high-tech electronics integrated into the musical instrument.

As a part of the Francophonie 2023 celebrations, Alliance Française de Chandigarh, in association with the Quebec government office in Mumbai and the Consulate of Canada, is set to host a unique musical project, Geet-Taar & Taal in Chandigarh on April 8.

(Clockwise): The fusion music concert will include performances by Canadian-French music maestro Nadaka and award-winning Indian musicians Ilyas Khan and Chandrashekar (HT Photos)

The fusion music concert will feature Canadian-French music maestro Nadaka, who will play a self-crafted 24-string acoustic guitar, joined by award-winning Indian musicians Ilyas Khan on sarangi and Chandrashekar Gandhi on tabla.

Born and raised in Québec, Nadaka began playing the guitar at a young age. “At 16, I decided to travel across the world including India, my adopted country. My love and passion for Indian culture led me to study its music, learn vocals and Indian string instruments - veena and sarod,” he said.

“My love for Indian culture led him to study music, and string instruments Veena and Sarod. Later, I crafted a unique 24-string Raaga guitar (Geet-Taar), specially designed to play the subtle tones of Indian music. It has combined elements of Veena, Swarmandal, Tanpura, and a guitar,” he added.

The event will have integrated high-tech electronics integrated with the musical instrument, thus creating orchestral soundscapes.

CATCH IT LIVE:

WHAT: Geet-Taar & Taal

WHERE: Garden of Alliance Française, Chandigarh

WHEN: April 8

TIMING: 6pm onwards

