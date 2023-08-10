Generate more jobs: Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya tells refinery

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya has urged the management of the IOCL’s Panipat Refinery to generate more jobs for youth and ensure that women get appointed on 20 to 30% posts. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya (File photo)

The governor said the Panipat refinery was making a big contribution for the overall development of the state and country, but to take the refinery to greater heights, the youth should be given skill-related training.

“The refinery should create maximum employment for youths and provide 20 to 30% employment, especially to women,” he said during a programme organised at the refinery to celebrate its silver jubilee.

Speaking on the occasion, refinery director Shukla Mistry said Panipat refinery is paying special attention to education and health sector. Later, the governor reached ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute in Karnal and reviewed the research work being carried out at the institute.