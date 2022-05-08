Genome editing: Centre of excellence in CRISPR proposed at GADVASU

Jaswinder Singh, professor at McGill University, Canada, visited Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Saturday to initiate collaborative research work on genome editing using clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology.

CRISPR is a technology used to edit genes of plants and animals inside the cells to add, delete or alter the DNA for desirable results.

The college of animal biotechnology organised a lecture by Singh on genome editing for food security and environmental sustainability (GEFSES).

He spoke on the role of CRISPR technology in plant and animal sciences and emphasised on its role in generating new varieties of cereals and millets in revolutionising crop production which are suitable for disease tolerance and sustainable food production.

His talk was followed by the suggestions of creating a centre of excellence in CRISPR technology for veterinary and animal sciences at GADVASU to create disease resistance animals for sustainable animal food production.

Singh said that experts working with CRISPR at McGill University will provide training and support to the centre at GADVASU and work together for its success.

137 calves treated under Farmer First Project

Meanwhile, GADVASU organised a calf care day for beneficiary dairy farmers at Channanwal village of Barnala district under the Farmer First Project. Around 50 beneficiary farmers from Kalala and Channanwal villages participated and a total of 137 calves were treated.