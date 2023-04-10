Tricity look book: Baisakhi edition

The harvest festival is the perfect time for people to come together and enjoy traditional music and dance while indulging in delicious food. But this is also the time for people to look their finest.

Still confused about your outfit for the day? Take inspiration from these expert suggestions (Photos: HT Photos/Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Traditional is the way to go. A pathani suit for men or a phulkari suit for women is perfect for the day. We have come up with a whole new range of Baisakhi clothing. As summer is here, we have used cotton, linen, and chanderi fabrics for the outfits. And have added the traditional phulkari motifs to them,” says Samaira Shah, of Karigari Studios.

However, many tricity fashion experts are of the opinion that this Baisakhi is time for a blend of traditional and modern styles.

“Men usually wear traditional Punjabi kurta pajamas and women salwar kameez with intricately embroidered phulkari dupattas. But this season, the city boutiques’ clientele are seeking outfits that will stand out or ones that will reflect their ‘swag’,” says Dilpreet Kaur, of The Urban Almirah.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, men are opting for traditional kurtas paired with Nehru jackets and denims. Some are even opting for plain shirts with jeans and phulkari jackets,” says Japneet Singh, of Punjabiyat.

“Inspired by the vibrant hues of this festive season and the joy of Baisakhi, we have come up with a line of shimmery and sparkling handcrafted products to match the vibe of the festivities,” says Shagun Bawa, of Pataaree Studios.

“The festival calls for a fun and frolic look, and Pataaree has just the right accessories to style with the attires. We have chiffon potlis crafted in Phulkari, hand embroidered sunglasses case complete with tassel and pom poms, gota work sneakers, sequin scrunchies, and for those who want to take it to next level, a customised ‘Patakha Guddi’ denim jacket with gold tassels,” she adds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The women have a number of options to accessorise their outfits. But now, men can also experiment with our range of printed and embroidered pagris and turban pins,” says Gurdeepak Brar, of The Pagri Corner.

Punjabi juttis are in great demand this time of the year. We have embellished juttis, customised, and phukari ones too. One of the clients even had us embroider their dog’s photo on their juttis, says Tavishi Singla, of Jutti Corner.

Another trend that has become popular this season is wearing sustainable and eco-friendly outfits. Many tricity folks are opting for outfits made of organic fabrics or recycled material to promote sustainable fashion.

“We have come up with clothing made of jute, banana, and bamboo fabrics. The price is a little higher than the regular materials, but customers are loving these. We have also used organic dyes on these which adds to the appeal,” says Sanjeev Verma, of Design Hub.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON