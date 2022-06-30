Girls outshine boys in Himachal board Class 10 exams

Girls outshone boys in the Class10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the overall percentage was 87.5% which was higher than the previous years.

Results are available on HPBoSE’s website www.hpbose.org.

Soni said the term examination was introduced in Himachal schools for the first time and it has helped improve the results. He said Term I of Class 10 was held in November/December 2021 and Term II in March/April 2022.

“A total 90,375 students appeared in the examination of which 78,573 passed and 1,409 got compartment and 9,571 failed,” said Soni.

He said of the 77 students who made it to the top 10 list, 67 were girls and only 10 boys.

Eleven students of government schools have made it to the list.

Priyanka of Sarswati Vidya Mandir, Tattapani and Devangi Sharma of Anglo Sanskrit Model Senior Secondary School, Mandi, in the Mandi district tied for the top position by scoring 99% marks (693 out of 700).

Aditya Sankhyan of Sarswati Vidya Mandir High School, Hatwar, in Bilaspur district scored 98.86% marks to bag the second position.

Anshul Thakur of Sarswati Vidya Mandir High School Mohin (Gopalpur) in Mandi district and Siya Thakur of SH. MML Public School, Jalgran in Una district stood joint third by scoring 98.71% marks.

Anushka Rana of Geetanjali Public School, Ghalol, scored 98.57% marks to bag the fourth position and Dikshita of Neelam Public Senior Secondary School, Bihru in Hamirpur district stood 5th by scoring 98.43% marks.

Soni said that the candidates who wish to get their answer books of Term-II revaluated or rechecked can do so by applying online on the board’s website.

They will have to deposit a fee of ₹500 per subject for revaluation and ₹400 per subject for rechecking and the last date to apply is July 14.

To apply for revaluation, it is mandatory to have at least 20% marks in the relevant subject, said Soni.