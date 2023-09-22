Give details of financial status of past regimes too: Jai Ram to Himachal govt

A day after the Congress government presented a white paper in the Himachal assembly, highlighting the state’s financial condition and blaming the previous dispensation led by Jai Ram Thakur, the latter hit back on Friday.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, along with other Opposition leaders staging a walkout from the Himachal assembly on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Thakur accused the Congress of exacerbating the state’s financial condition and also pointed out that his government had faced the added challenge of the pandemic when in government. He further said that the loan that his government took was much lesser than what was taken by the Virbhadra Singh government before him.

Terming the Congress’ allegations of financial mismanagement by his government “shameful”, Thakur called for transparency and said the government should release a white paper on the financial statuses of both the current and previous regimes

Comparison of loans

Drawing parallels between the Virbhadra Singh government and the current dispensation, Thakur presented figures that showcased the differences in loans taken and repaid. He stressed that taking and repaying loans is an integral part of modern economies.

Development and COVID response

Thakur underlined his government’s resilience during the pandemic, and said that development continued unabated and public interests were protected. He also accentuated the significant investments made in healthcare infrastructure, social security, and welfare schemes during the time.

‘Misconduct’ by Congress leader

The former CM also brought attention to a troubling incident wherein a Congress leader reportedly entered the office of a superintending engineer of the public works department and humiliated him. He called for accountability and swift action against those responsible for such behaviour, stating that being in power does not grant a licence for hooliganism.

