Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Give the gift of blood at six donation camps in Chandigarh on May 14

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 14, 2025 10:04 AM IST

The camp will be supported by trained healthcare professionals from government hospitals to ensure safe, hygienic, and efficient blood collection procedures

A mega blood donation camp in partnership with various NGOs, resident welfare associations and market welfare associations will be held across six key locations in UT on Wednesday.

Chandigarh mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla urged city residents to come together to donate blood and help save lives. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla urged city residents to come together to donate blood and help save lives. (HT Photo)

The camp will be supported by trained healthcare professionals from government hospitals to ensure safe, hygienic, and efficient blood collection procedures.

City mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla urged city residents to come together to donate blood and help save lives.

While sharing about the camp, the mayor said that this special initiative aims topromote the spirit of voluntary blood donation amongcitizens.

“The camps will be started at 9 am simultaneously in all six locations—including community centre, Manimajra Complex (Gobindpura); Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38; Sector 15 market; Sector 19 market; Community Centre, Sector 28-C; and Municipal Corporation office in Sector 17,” the mayor said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Give the gift of blood at six donation camps in Chandigarh on May 14
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On