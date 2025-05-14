Give the gift of blood at six donation camps in Chandigarh on May 14

A mega blood donation camp in partnership with various NGOs, resident welfare associations and market welfare associations will be held across six key locations in UT on Wednesday. Chandigarh mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla urged city residents to come together to donate blood and help save lives. (HT Photo)

The camp will be supported by trained healthcare professionals from government hospitals to ensure safe, hygienic, and efficient blood collection procedures.

While sharing about the camp, the mayor said that this special initiative aims topromote the spirit of voluntary blood donation amongcitizens.

“The camps will be started at 9 am simultaneously in all six locations—including community centre, Manimajra Complex (Gobindpura); Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38; Sector 15 market; Sector 19 market; Community Centre, Sector 28-C; and Municipal Corporation office in Sector 17,” the mayor said.