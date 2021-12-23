Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GLADA asks PSPCL stop issuing power connections to illegal colonies
chandigarh news

GLADA asks PSPCL stop issuing power connections to illegal colonies

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA0 wrote to the chief engineer of PSPCL to stop issuing power connections against the colonies for which an NOC has not been obtained, alleging that the builders went ahead with the construction of their respective illegal colonies and were issued power connections by the concerned department without proper checking
Notably, hundreds of illegal colonies have come up in the areas falling under GLADA and despite the letters being issued by the body in the past, most of these have been awarded power connections (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) on Wednesday wrote to the chief engineer of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to stop issuing power connections against the colonies for which an NOC has not been obtained.

Officials from GLADA said the government had floated a policy for regularising illegal colonies in 2018, but several builders did not send any proper applications.

They alleged that these builders went ahead with the construction of their respective colonies and were issued power connections by the concerned department without proper checking.

GLADA chief administrator Rishipal Singh revealed that similar letters have also been issued to PSPCL chief engineers in Moga, Ferozepur and Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar as the areas also fall under their jurisdiction.

“The officials have been asked to ensure that the instructions are issued to the ground level, so that no new power connection is issued against illegal colonies. Also, steps should be taken to snap the connections issued against the illegal colonies in the recent past,” he said.

Notably, hundreds of illegal colonies have come up in the areas falling under GLADA and despite the letters being issued by the body in the past. Most of these have been awarded power connections.

