GLADA demolishes four illegal colonies on Ludhiana-Dhandra road

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) on Thursday demolished four illegal colonies in two villages-- Dhandra and Mehmoodpura villages of the district.

A JCB demolishing four illegal colonies on Ludhiana-Dhandra Road in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)

GLADA chief administrator Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu said notices were issued to these unauthorised colonies under Section 39 of Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995 (amended-2014).

She said a special demolition team led by estate officer (regulatory) GLADA Baljinder Singh Dhillon, four SDOs Suraj Manchanda, Divleen Singh, Aditya Rattan, Jatinderpal Singh along with four JEs, including Rohit Goyal, Sangharsh Veer Singh, Veerpal Singh and Amandeep Singh carried out the drive.

GLADA is also planning more demolition drives in the coming weeks, Sandhu added. She appealed the public not to purchase property, plots and buildings in unauthorised colonies, as GLADA will not provide any facility like water supply, sewerage, electricity connections, street light to illegal settlements.

MC razes illegal under-construction building

The municipal corporation (MC) demolished an under-construction commercial building in block-G of South City on Thursday.

The officials said the commercial building was being constructed in a residential area and owner had also flouted the building by laws.

The civic body had received a number of complaints against the illegal construction, following which action was taken on the directions of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal.

MC assistant town planner (ATP) MS Bedi said regular drives are being organised against illegal construction and the MC had also razed 13 illegal buildings on Jassian road, and adjoining areas in the last week of February.

The building inspectors have been directed to keep a check on illegal construction activities in their respective areas and the drive against illegal constructions will continue in the coming days too.

ATP Bedi urged residents to get the building plans approved from the civic body before commencing construction works and buildings should be constructed as per norms, otherwise strict action will be taken against illegal constructions.