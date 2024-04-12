GLADA swimming pool in Dugri remains shut for two years

Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has failed to reopen the only swimming pool, located near the community center, in Urban Estate Dugri Phase 2. Despite being a popular spot for swimmers and residents, including children keen on learning swimming, the pool has remained closed for the past two years, depriving the citizens of a vital recreational facility this summer. GLADA swimming pool in Dugri Phase 2 area in bad condition in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Residents of Dugri Phase 1 and 2, along with nearby areas, have relied on this swimming pool for several years. However, the closure of the pool for maintenance purposes has left them disappointed and frustrated. Jaslien Kaur, a resident of Dugri Phase 2, expressed concern over her son’s inability to continue his swimming lessons due to this. She lamented the lack of progress in reopening the facility, despite assurances from the authorities.

Similarly, Hartek Singh, another resident of Dugri Phase 2, highlighted the impact of the pool’s closure on the community’s recreational activities. He urged the state government to intervene and expedite the process of reopening the pool, emphasizing its importance for the residents.

Responding to the concerns raised by the residents, GLADA additional chief administrator Ohjasvi assured prompt action. He pledged to direct the concerned officials to inspect the site and initiate measures to reopen the pool for public use.

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation (MC) has announced plans to resume operations at its swimming pool, near Rakh Bagh, within the next ten days. The ongoing work includes the replacement of broken tiles, installation of new filter media in filtration plant and cleaning of the pool.

MC superintending engineer Ravinder Garg affirmed that the necessary repairs and maintenance activities are underway, with the swimming pool expected to reopen by the end of the following week.