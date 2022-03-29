Global Investors’ Growth Summit: Haryana industrial powerhouse of India, says Vij

Haryana is one of the most progressive states of India and the state is considered an industrial powerhouse of the country, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said, inviting business tycoons to invest in the state.

Addressing business tycoons at the Global Investors’ Growth Summit in Dubai on Monday, Vij said India is fast moving in the field of industry and investment. He said Haryana is considered an industrial powerhouse of India as more than 250 fortune companies have their base in state.

He interacted with business leaders and invited them to set up their units in Haryana. Vij said industrialisation is being promoted in India through flagship programmes such as Digital India, Start-up India, Make in India and Skills India.

“To provide a stable and sustainable environment for growth of foreign trade in merchandise, services and creation of employment, a foreign trade policy has been implemented,” he said.

He said growing India-UAE economic and commercial relations contribute to the stability and strength of a rapidly diversifying and deepening bilateral relationship between the two countries. India-UAE trade is valued at around USD 60 billion and it is the 10th biggest FDI investor for India, he added.

Haryana has been ranked as the second-best state in country in terms of ease of doing business (LEADS Survey 2021) and first among landlocked states in export preparedness (Export Preparedness Index 2021), Vij said.

He said Haryana contributed nearly 3.94% to India’s GDP and the state’s per capita income is ₹2,39,535 which is double of national figure. He said Haryana is a leading manufacturer of cranes, excavators, cars, two-wheelers, footwear, scientific instruments, etc.

Vij said Haryana has developed 37 state-of-the-art industrial model townships (IMT) and industrial estates (IE) across state. Likewise, the 2km stretch on both sides of the KMP expressway will be declared an investment zone, he said.