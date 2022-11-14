GMADA allots four sites for street vendors to Mohali MC

Pedestrians in the city may soon be able to reclaim their walking space as Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has allocated four sites to the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) for accommodating street vendors.

GMADA has allotted two sites to the MC in Sector 77 of 2,516.88 square yard and 1,873.14 square yard respectively, besides a site in sector 56 having an area of 3,341.59 square yard and fourth site in sector 78 of 2,588.24 square yard.

“We have given the sites to MC after approval of GMADA authority,” Amandeep Bansal, chief administrator, GMADA said.

The development authority has also imposed three conditions while handing over these sites to the MC, including the ownership of the sites remaining with GMADA.

Moreover, in case MC will ever shift the street vendors from these sites, the authorities will have to handover the land back to GMADA. The MC will have to bear the cost of converting the four aforementioned sites into vending sites.

Despite facing flak for failing to curb encroachment by these vendors causing huge harassment to the pedestrians, MC authorities have not been able to get the prominent markets encroachment free.

Hawkers selling clothes, eatables and toys can be seen stationed outside the showrooms in the local markets, including phases 7, 3B2, 3B1, 10, 9 and 11.

When asked, a senior MC Officer passed the buck to GMADA blaming the latter for not allotting sites for the vendors earlier despite repeated requests.

“We had been requesting GMADA for allotting us sites to accommodate the street vendors but to no avail. They finally gave us four sites after a long delay and follow-up. Our town planning wing will scrutinise these sites and check how many vendors can be accommodated there. We may need more sites to get the encroachment issue resolved as these sites don’t seem sufficient,” said a senior MC Officer.

The officer added that the planning regarding the same would take time after which the vendors would be finally accommodated there.

Notably, a day after MC House meet on Thursday, MC teams had swung into action and removed encroachment from Phase 7 market following which vendors had staged a protest against the authorities.

