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GMADA launches auction of 36 commercial properties

The 27.78-acre MLU site in Sector 62, which remained unsold in the previous e-auction, has once again been put up for bidding

Published on: Jul 23, 2026, 08:39:06 IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has commenced the e-auction of 36 commercial and mixed land use (MLU) properties, with Aerocity, IT City and Sector 62 remaining the primary focus.

Besides the large commercial properties, the e-auction also features 14 shop-cum-office (SCO) sites and one booth. (HT Photo for representation)
Besides the large commercial properties, the e-auction also features 14 shop-cum-office (SCO) sites and one booth. (HT Photo for representation)

The 27.78-acre MLU site in Sector 62, which remained unsold in the previous e-auction, has once again been put up for bidding. With a reserve price of 1,214.16 crore, it is the most expensive property in the current auction. The e-auction will remain open until August 19.

GMADA has put up 11 major MLU sites for auction this time. These include an 18.19-acre site in Sector 83 Alpha with a reserve price of 744.82 crore, a 14.10-acre site in Aerocity Block H priced at 523.82 crore, and a 9.01-acre site in Sector 66 Beta with a reserve price of 413.56 crore. Several other MLU sites located in Aerocity Blocks I, E, G and J have also been included in the auction.

GMADA has also included hospital sites in Aerocity Block A, Sector 83 Alpha and Sector 79 in the e-auction. A petrol pump site in Medicity, New Chandigarh, has also been offered for bidding.

14 SCOs, one booth also up for auction

Besides the large commercial properties, the e-auction also features 14 shop-cum-office (SCO) sites and one booth. These include two SCOs in Phase 2, four SCOs in Phase 10, and eight SCOs in D Block, Sector 69. In addition, one booth in Phase 5 has also been included in the auction. GMADA expects the sale of these properties to generate significant revenue.

 
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