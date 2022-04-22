GMADA readies layout plan for straightening deadly curve on Airport Road

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has readied the layout plan for straightening out the deadly curve near Gurdwara Mata Sunder Kaur in Sector 70 on Airport Road.

It will now be signing the agreement with the gurudwara management that had last month agreed to give up the land and relocate.

GMADA chief engineer Balwinder Singh said, “We have got the layout plan for the road from the district town planner and are waiting for the final nod from higher authorities before proceeding with it.”

Another senior officer of GMADA said the gurdwara management may be provided land for relocation in front of Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Sohana.

Tagged as a “black spot”, the curve, falling on the dividing road between Sectors 70 and 77, has seen 100 accidents since it was constructed in 2009, leading to 12 fatalities. Accidents here form a major chunk of the overall mishaps on the 18-km Airport Road, according to Mohali police.

At the time of the Airport Road’s construction, a portion of land was not released by the gurdwara, set up by a particular sect head, forcing the government to build the road with an “S” curve.

The authority had decided to provide an alternative site for the gurdwara in January after former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi directed it to find a solution to the deadly curve. Channi had also approached Baba Balbir Singh, the chief of Budha Dal that runs the gurdwara, to reach a consensus.

Last year in January, the then superintendent of police, traffic, Mohali, Gurjot Singh Kaler, had prepared a report to make the curve safer. The suggestions included installation of mirrors, reflectors, and the construction of speed breakers. Following this, police had installed barricades and rumble strips on the road.

The report also suggested that crash barriers installed by GMADA had broken and illegal cuts have been created by commuters to take U-turns, risking lives, while at some places crash barriers were still broken. Kaler had inspected the spot after a woman and her teen daughter were killed as a sand-laden tipper hit their two-wheeler at this blind curve. The police officer had submitted his findings to the GMADA chief engineer.

