GMADA section officer arrested for taking 1.5-lakh bribe

The accused, Devinder Kumar Sharma, a section officer with GMADA, had sought the bribe from a resident of Phase 10, Mohali, to issue him the no-dues certificate for his booth
Published on Apr 13, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested a section officer of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for taking a 1.5 lakh bribe from a booth owner to issue him the no-dues certificate (NDC).

The accused, Devinder Kumar Sharma, was arrested following a complaint by Nirmal Singh, a resident of Phase 10, who owns a booth in Phase 11.

DSP Ajay Kumar of Vigilance Bureau’s flying squad said even though Singh had cleared all outstanding payments for his booth allotted in 2016, Sharma demanded a bribe of 5 lakh from him to issue the NDC. The deal was eventually settled for 1.5 lakh, of which Singh had already paid 50,000.

Subsequently, Sharma started threatening Singh of allotment cancellation if he didn’t pay the remaining 1 lakh soon, following which he approached the bureau.

The bureau’s flying squad laid a trap on Tuesday afternoon and caught the officer red-handed while accepting the 1 lakh bribe at the GMADA office in Phase 8. The raiding team, including inspectors Sukhjinder Singh, Dharampal Singh and Palvinder Singh, also recovered the already paid 50,000.

Sharma was booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the flying squad police station in Sector 68 and will be produced in court on Wednesday.

