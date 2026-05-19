GMADA submits records to ED in CLU fraud probe

The team from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Monday submitted records to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an ongoing money-laundering investigation into the alleged change of land use (CLU) fraud involving major real estate projects in Punjab.

GMADA officials at ED’s regional office in Jalandhar.

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The ED had summoned GMADA chief Sandeep Kumar, 2015-batch IAS officer, or asked the urban development authority to depute a gazetted officer to furnish records, nearly 10 days after the federal probe agency carried out raids at 12 locations across Chandigarh and Mohali under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency is probing alleged irregularities in CLU licences granted to projects linked with Suntec City and Altus Space Builders Private Limited.

According to ED officials, a GMADA team led by a gazetted officer arrived at the agency’s regional office here to submit required documents.

ED officials, who didn’t wish to be named, said Kumar, who took over the charge on May 1, didn’t appear personally, but the GMADA officials furnished the record sought by the agency.

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{{^usCountry}} “The GMADA officials remained at the ED office for nearly five hours. The record of Altus Space since its inception has been confiscated, while the details of all the real estate projects initiated from 2019 to 2025 have been gathered,” an ED official, privy to the probe, said. The official added that the records pertaining to Suntec City will be summoned separately as the probe has been divided into separate segments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The GMADA officials remained at the ED office for nearly five hours. The record of Altus Space since its inception has been confiscated, while the details of all the real estate projects initiated from 2019 to 2025 have been gathered,” an ED official, privy to the probe, said. The official added that the records pertaining to Suntec City will be summoned separately as the probe has been divided into separate segments. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The federal agency had directed GMADA to produce complete files related to approvals granted to Altus Space, a list of concerned officials involved in the approval and clearing of the projects. It also sought details of all the transactions between Altus Space and the urban development authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The federal agency had directed GMADA to produce complete files related to approvals granted to Altus Space, a list of concerned officials involved in the approval and clearing of the projects. It also sought details of all the transactions between Altus Space and the urban development authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ED probe stems from an FIR registered on February 1, 2024, at Mohali’s Phase 11 police station under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Altus Space Builders Pvt Ltd, and its director including Mohinder Singh, Harpreet Singh Sran Jaswinder Singh, Herdev Singh Sran and Narinder Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ED probe stems from an FIR registered on February 1, 2024, at Mohali’s Phase 11 police station under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Altus Space Builders Pvt Ltd, and its director including Mohinder Singh, Harpreet Singh Sran Jaswinder Singh, Herdev Singh Sran and Narinder Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the FIR, multiple home buyers were allegedly duped by deceitfully misrepresenting that the real estate project of Altus had obtained a ‘final’ CLU from GMADA, whereas the approval was ‘conditional’ and was later cancelled.

In their complaints to the Punjab Police, multiple home buyers alleged that they booked residential plots with Altus Space Builders Private Limited in their project, ‘Millennium Court’, located at Nagiari village in Mohali, at ₹10,500 per square yard, inclusive of the CLU charges.

“While booking plots, the Altus Space concealed the fact that the CLU issued by GMADA was conditional, which later got cancelled in lieu of non-payment of dues payable by the subject coloniser towards the state government,” the police FIR added.

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A similar FIR was registered against Suntec City at Mullanpur police station for preparing fake consent letters for 30.5 acres of land and collecting more than ₹150 crore by admitting members to the society, without executing any sale deed.

Earlier on May 8 and 9, the ED conducted searches at premises linked to Ajay Sehgal, ABS Townships, Altus Space Builders, Dhir Constructions and their associates. The agency reportedly recovered nearly ₹1 crore during the raids.

During the searches, ED officials also recovered ₹21 lakh allegedly thrown from the ninth floor of Western Towers in Kharar by persons linked to the accused. The searches also targeted alleged middlemen Nitin Gohal and Pritpal Singh Dhindsa.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Navrajdeep Singh ...Read More Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab. Read Less

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