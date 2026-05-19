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GMADA submits records to ED in CLU fraud probe

Altus Space Builders records submitted; Suntec City files to be summoned separately, say ED officials

Published on: May 19, 2026 07:50 am IST
By Navrajdeep Singh, Jalandhar
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The team from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Monday submitted records to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an ongoing money-laundering investigation into the alleged change of land use (CLU) fraud involving major real estate projects in Punjab.

GMADA officials at ED’s regional office in Jalandhar.

The ED had summoned GMADA chief Sandeep Kumar, 2015-batch IAS officer, or asked the urban development authority to depute a gazetted officer to furnish records, nearly 10 days after the federal probe agency carried out raids at 12 locations across Chandigarh and Mohali under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency is probing alleged irregularities in CLU licences granted to projects linked with Suntec City and Altus Space Builders Private Limited.

According to ED officials, a GMADA team led by a gazetted officer arrived at the agency’s regional office here to submit required documents.

ED officials, who didn’t wish to be named, said Kumar, who took over the charge on May 1, didn’t appear personally, but the GMADA officials furnished the record sought by the agency.

According to the FIR, multiple home buyers were allegedly duped by deceitfully misrepresenting that the real estate project of Altus had obtained a ‘final’ CLU from GMADA, whereas the approval was ‘conditional’ and was later cancelled.

In their complaints to the Punjab Police, multiple home buyers alleged that they booked residential plots with Altus Space Builders Private Limited in their project, ‘Millennium Court’, located at Nagiari village in Mohali, at 10,500 per square yard, inclusive of the CLU charges.

“While booking plots, the Altus Space concealed the fact that the CLU issued by GMADA was conditional, which later got cancelled in lieu of non-payment of dues payable by the subject coloniser towards the state government,” the police FIR added.

A similar FIR was registered against Suntec City at Mullanpur police station for preparing fake consent letters for 30.5 acres of land and collecting more than 150 crore by admitting members to the society, without executing any sale deed.

Earlier on May 8 and 9, the ED conducted searches at premises linked to Ajay Sehgal, ABS Townships, Altus Space Builders, Dhir Constructions and their associates. The agency reportedly recovered nearly 1 crore during the raids.

During the searches, ED officials also recovered 21 lakh allegedly thrown from the ninth floor of Western Towers in Kharar by persons linked to the accused. The searches also targeted alleged middlemen Nitin Gohal and Pritpal Singh Dhindsa.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Navrajdeep Singh

Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / GMADA submits records to ED in CLU fraud probe
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