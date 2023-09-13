GMCH senior doc duped of 1.2 lakh in courier scam

Cyber police booked an unidentified person for allegedly duping a Senior Resident doctor deployed with surgery department at Government Medical College and hospital, Sector, 32, of ₹1.23 lakh online by informing her about fake parcel delivery in her name at Mumbai Airport.

The complainant received a call from an unidentified person on June 1, who claimed to be an employee of FedEx at the Mumbai branch.

“He asked me if I sent any package from Mumbai to Taiwan and when I denied doing so, he said that my number, name and Aadhar ID were mentioned on the package. Surprisingly, the Aadhar was right. According to the caller, the parcel contained two pairs of shoes, a coat, a laptop, three credit cards and 240 gm weed,” the complainant told police.

The caller further claimed that the parcel was lying with Mumbai Customs Department and he would have to connect the complainant with the narcotics branch.

He connected her with another person who asked her to download Skype application for further investigation and communication.

Over the Skype call, the man projected as if both narcotics bureau and CBI got involved in the incident.

“The person told me to transfer an amount of ₹98,426 as three money laundering accounts were operational on my Aadhar ID. I was scared and thus did what he instructed me to, as I felt that I would land in big trouble otherwise,” the victim said.

The victim transferred total of ₹1.23 lakh in different accounts as directed by the accused before realising that she was duped.

Cyber Police have booked unidentified persons under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code