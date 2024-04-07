GNDU’s 49th annual convocation: Punjab governor awards 370 degrees, 171 medals

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit conferred on 370 PhD, post-graduate and undergraduate degrees during the 49th annual convocation of Guru Nanak Dev University here on Saturday. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit awarding degree to a student in presence of V-C Jaspal Singh Sandhu (R) during 49th annual convocation of Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

As many as 171 medals were awarded to students from various faculties.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Addressing the gathering, Purohit, who is also chancellor of the varsity, said: “The crisis of the character is one of the biggest challenges facing the country and the world today and is at the root of most of the problems. Today, there is a need to return to this basic goal of our education system,” Purohit said.

“Fortunate are you to have an opportunity to graduate from an institution which has been spreading the light of knowledge since 1969. It is a university that has earned for itself a place of pride in the higher education landscape of the country,” he added.

Noted poet and lyrist Gulzar alias Sampooran Singh Kalra and Prof Yogesh K Chawla, former head of the department of hepatology at PGIMER, Chandigarh, were awarded Honoris Causa Doctorate Degrees for contribution to literature and science, respectively.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, V-C Prof Rajiv Sood was the special guest. GNDU vice-chancellor, Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, was also present at the event.