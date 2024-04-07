 GNDU’s 49th annual convocation: Punjab governor awards 370 degrees, 171 medals - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

GNDU’s 49th annual convocation: Punjab governor awards 370 degrees, 171 medals

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Apr 07, 2024 08:14 AM IST

Honoris Causa degrees conferred on noted poet-lyrist Gulzar and former dept of hepatology head at PGMIER Prof Yogesh

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit conferred on 370 PhD, post-graduate and undergraduate degrees during the 49th annual convocation of Guru Nanak Dev University here on Saturday.

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit awarding degree to a student in presence of V-C Jaspal Singh Sandhu (R) during 49th annual convocation of Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit awarding degree to a student in presence of V-C Jaspal Singh Sandhu (R) during 49th annual convocation of Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

As many as 171 medals were awarded to students from various faculties.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Addressing the gathering, Purohit, who is also chancellor of the varsity, said: “The crisis of the character is one of the biggest challenges facing the country and the world today and is at the root of most of the problems. Today, there is a need to return to this basic goal of our education system,” Purohit said.

“Fortunate are you to have an opportunity to graduate from an institution which has been spreading the light of knowledge since 1969. It is a university that has earned for itself a place of pride in the higher education landscape of the country,” he added.

Noted poet and lyrist Gulzar alias Sampooran Singh Kalra and Prof Yogesh K Chawla, former head of the department of hepatology at PGIMER, Chandigarh, were awarded Honoris Causa Doctorate Degrees for contribution to literature and science, respectively.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, V-C Prof Rajiv Sood was the special guest. GNDU vice-chancellor, Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, was also present at the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / GNDU’s 49th annual convocation: Punjab governor awards 370 degrees, 171 medals
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On