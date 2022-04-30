Go First to operate direct flights from Srinagar to Sharjah soon

The ministry of civil aviation has allocated flight rights between Srinagar and Sharjah five times a week to Go First airlines thus paving the way for the resumption of direct flights between Srinagar and Sharjah.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The flights were suspended owing to “unknown reasons” in January. However, the flights are being again resumed in the coming weeks. Officials later said that flights were suspended as they didn’t have the requisite bilateral rights.

J&K’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in a tweet said that the ministry of civil aviation has approved the flights.

“The ministry of civil aviation has approved the Srinagar-Sharjah flights to the extent of five flights per week on a regular basis. My deepest gratitude to hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji,” the office of LG tweeted.

In another tweet, the office of Lt Governor said air connectivity is meant for growing tourism. “The UT administration, @MoCA_GoI (Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India) & Hon’ble Minister Shri @JM_Scindia taking necessary steps on priority to strengthen air connectivity to cater to growing tourism & industry sectors.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Srinagar Sharjah flight was flagged-off by union minister Amit Shah on October 23 last year.

The KCCI welcomed the resumption of the flights again.

“Allocation of flight rights given Go First to operate between Srinagar and Sharjah five times a week and hopefully will operate in next 15 days! It’s a welcome step,” Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Sheikh Ashiq said.