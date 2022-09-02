Goa police collect Sonali Phogat’s property, bank details

: The Goa police team, probing the death of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat, on Thursday visited her house in Hisar and collected details of her property and bank accounts.

The two-member team of the Goa police, led by inspector Theron D’Costa, visited Phogat’s house in Hisar’s Saint Nagar and inspected the house thoroughly. They then collected details of her SBI and Axis bank accounts.

Later, the team accompanied by the Hisar police reached Hisar Tehsil from where they collected Sonali’s land details.

Phogat had also online applied to lease her Dhandhoor village-based farm house to her PA Sudhir Sangwan, who has been arrested in connection with her death, for 10 years. However, the lease deed could not be executed. A copy of the document is with HT.

“Sudhir Sangwan has mentioned his address (on the lease document) as Krishan Nagar in Hisar, which does not exist. Sangwan had mentioned the same address to take the rented flat in Gurugram, where he along with Sonali used to stay at times,” police sources added.

BJP’s Hisar district president Captain Bhupender said Phogat’s family has been repeatedly demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case and the family will once again meet Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in this regard.

‘Rasam pagdi’ performed

The family members and relatives of BJP leader Sonali Phogat performed ‘rasam pagdi’, a prayer meet, and tied a turban on her daughter Yashodhra’s head, signifying honour and that she will carry her mother’s legacy.

Yashodhra said the Goa police has been investigating the case from a property related angle and they are not satisfied with the way the probe is moving on.

“We will again meet Haryana chief minister and urge him to handover the case to CBI,” she added.

Phogat’s family members said they will send Yashodhra back to her boarding school as she has to appear in the exams starting from September 8.

“We brought her books from the hostel and the family is convincing her to focus on studies. It is a difficult time for Yashodhra too but we will have to cope up with it,” Phogat’s brother Vatan Dhaka said.