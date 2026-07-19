Goal to transform J&K into national knowledge hub: LG

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that their goal is to transform Jammu Kashmir into a national hub for knowledge, culture, and creativity.

The LG observed that Chinar Book Festival has become a strong national platform of ideas, debates and knowledge exchange. (HT File)

Sinha attended the third edition of Chinar Book Festival in Srinagar and congratulated the National Book Trust and the organisers for their commendable work. “This festival is more than just an event. It is a movement to build a vibrant community of readers, writers, and thinkers. Our goal is to transform J&K into a national hub for knowledge, culture, and creativity. I hope this book festival will inspire the youth to read every day, protect endangered languages, and use literature as a way to value and respect diversity,” the LG said.

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He said that books are like living conversations and they force us to think deeply, ask questions, challenge what we believe, and inspire us to grow. “Nothing matches the power of writing. Combined with a strong imagination, it becomes a lasting strength. A vibrant book festival creates such an environment and a welcoming space where literature becomes accessible, inspiring, and meaningful for everyone.”

The LG said that in a very short span of time, the Chinar Book Festival has become a unique celebration of ideas, transforming into a vibrant intellectual movement across Jammu Kashmir.

“I believe writers and thinkers are like glowing lamps and blooming roses. In many ways, they mirror the majestic Chinar tree. In Kashmir, the Chinar is a living symbol of patience, beauty, and endurance. Writers and their books share this same lasting spirit, guiding human civilization through the ages,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The LG observed that Chinar Book Festival has become a strong national platform of ideas, debates and knowledge exchange. “Its identity is no longer confined to stalls and book launches; it has become a means to generate new ideas, encourage dialogue and empower youth,” he said, adding that in past editions, workshops, panel discussions and literary conversations have given new energy to Jammu & Kashmir’s rich literary tradition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The LG observed that Chinar Book Festival has become a strong national platform of ideas, debates and knowledge exchange. “Its identity is no longer confined to stalls and book launches; it has become a means to generate new ideas, encourage dialogue and empower youth,” he said, adding that in past editions, workshops, panel discussions and literary conversations have given new energy to Jammu & Kashmir’s rich literary tradition. {{/usCountry}}

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The LG also emphasised that the success of a book festival should not be measured by sales figures. “I believe the true success of any book festival lies in the ideas and conversations it generates. If a discussion that begins at this festival reaches a college or university, then our goal is successful. If a dialogue held here and the ideas that emerged during the festival become the basis for future collaborations, then I will consider the festival and its objectives successful,” the LG said.

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He urged the youth to read at least one book beyond their textbooks every month, and he asked every young writer to resolve to write at least one page daily. During the festival, the LG visited various book stalls and interacted with the exhibitors. He released several publications in different languages.