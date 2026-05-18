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Godara gang claims killing of Jhajjar youth; police dismiss social media post

However, Jhajjar police have denied the authenticity of the viral post and claimed that the murder appears to be the result of an internal rivalry between two groups

Published on: May 18, 2026 04:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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Two days after 24-year-old Hitesh, alias Gullu, was shot dead outside his house in Subana village in Jhajjar, the Rohit Godara gang allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media post on Sunday, the veracity of which cannot be independently verified by HT.

According to police, the attack took place around 11 pm on Friday when Hitesh stepped out of his house with a friend. (HT Photo for representation)

However, Jhajjar police have denied the authenticity of the viral post and claimed that the murder appears to be the result of an internal rivalry between two groups.

As per the media post shared on Facebook with the page name: Rohit Godara Group, the gang claimed that they killed Hitesh to avenge an earlier firing incident involving their associates Pradeep and Fauji. The post allegedly stated that around 30 bullets were fired at Hitesh and also issued threats against others allegedly connected to the dispute.

The post mentioned the names of several alleged gangsters, including Naveen Boxer Goripur, Arvind Gilli Rana, and Jora Dabas, along with references to gangster groups linked to Goldy Brar and Kala Jathedi. However, police have not officially confirmed the authenticity of the viral post.

Gangster Rohit Godara, originally from Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, is linked to several high-profile criminal cases across the country.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Godara gang claims killing of Jhajjar youth; police dismiss social media post
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Godara gang claims killing of Jhajjar youth; police dismiss social media post
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