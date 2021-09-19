Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold worth 39 lakh, concealed in capsules, seized at Amritsar airport

The customs officials seized 822 grams of gold from a passenger who landed at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Air India’s flight from Dubai
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 06:31 PM IST
On August 24, too, customs officials had seized 1,600 kg gold worth 78 lakh from a male passenger who landed at the Amritsar airport on an IndiGo flight from Sharjah. (PTI/Representative image)

The customs officials seized 822 grams of gold from a passenger after his arrival from Dubai at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Sunday.

The officials said the passenger had concealed the gold in form of paste in three plastic covers shaped like capsules in an attempt to deceive the security.

“On Sunday, a passenger, who had arrived at the Amritsar airport from Dubai in Air India’s flight number 930, was intercepted on the basis of suspicion and intelligence-based information. When the passenger was questioned, he admitted the concealment of gold in paste form in three capsules,” said a spokesperson of the customs preventive commissionerate, Amritsar.

The officials said the value of the recovered gold is 39 lakh. The passenger’s name was not disclosed, citing ongoing investigation.

On August 24, the customs officials had seized 1,600 kg gold worth 78 lakh from a male passenger who landed at the airport on an IndiGo flight from Sharjah. This gold was also melted in paste form to deceive the security.

