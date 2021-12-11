Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gone in 15 seconds: Ludhiana industrialist robbed of 9.5 lakh outside his factory

Six masked men make off with victim’s money and two mobile phones on RK Road near Cheema Chowk in Ludhiana in broad daylight robbery
Police investigating the robbery at the victim’s hosiery factory at RK Road near Cheema Chowk in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 01:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In yet another broad daylight robbery in the city, six masked men assaulted an industrialist and snatched his bag containing 9.5 lakh and two Apple iPhones outside his factory at RK Road near Cheema Chowk on Friday morning.

The crime, which was captured in the hosiery factory’s CCTV camera, was executed in mere 15 seconds as the victim, Radhey Mohan Thapar, arrived with his driver in the morning.

Thapar told the police that he had left his house at Aggar Nagar extension to reach his factory around 8.30am as per routine. One of his employees left with his lunch bag from the car’s back seat, while he was carrying a bag containing 9.5 lakh and two mobile phones.

As he proceeded to step inside the factory gate, someone hit him in the neck with a blunt weapon, causing him to fall on the floor. Meanwhile, another man snatched his bag containing the cash and mobile phones, and fled.

He immediately informed the police about the incident.

Driver’s role under scanner

On reaching the spot and examining the CCTV footage, the role of the victim’s driver came under scanner, as he did not react to the crime at all.

As his employer was attacked and injured, he never alighted from the car or try to chase the robbers. He is being questioned.

Money was meant for employees’ salaries

Thapar said he had withdrawn the cash from his bank on Thursday to pay his employees’ salaries, which were handed out on 10th and 25th of every month. Therefore, he brought the large sum of money to the factory on Friday morning.

Investigators said it appeared that the robbers had been following the factory owner, aware of the money’s presence in the car, and attacked him as soon he stepped out of the vehicle to enter the factory.

The robbers arrived on two motorcycles – a Honda Splendor and Bajaj Pulsar. One of them kept his bike running, while two others attacked Thapar. Meanwhile, their three accomplices also turned up on another bike, and all of them sped away within 15 seconds after executing the crime.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) Rupinder Kaur Sra said a case of robbery had been registered against the unidentified robbers at the Moti Nagar police station. The police are scanning other CCTV cameras installed on the roads taken by the robbers to chase the victim and flee.

