Google Maps to help Chandigarh Police time traffic lights better

Long waiting time at traffic signals in Chandigarh during peak rush hours may soon become a thing of the past.

In an effort to synchronise traffic lights with traffic volume for optimum vehicle movement, the Chandigarh Traffic Police are coming up with the “Green Light project” in coordination with Google Maps India.

As per officials, the project was already in effect in Kolkata, Bangalore and Hyderabad. While communication with Google Maps has already been initiated, according to officials, the project for Chandigarh is yet to be finalised.

Under the project, Google will study the traffic signal waiting time across the city along with the navigation data available with them.

“Based on the study, Google will give recommendations about the optimum time for green light to allow smooth vehicle movement, thus the name ‘Green Light project’. After their recommendations, we will work out signal timings to enable commuters to pass through all traffic lights in a straight corridor in one go, which will ultimately lower waiting time,” a traffic police officer said.

Currently, the green light time varies between peak hours, having heavy traffic movement, and lean hours. The waiting time decreases at night.

According to traffic police officials, apart from reducing wait time, the optimal traffic movement will also help lower fuel consumption and emission.

“Google will also study the city’s topography for the project. We already have radial roads and thus, there are multiple entry or exit points. Moreover, we have an intact junction pattern, besides traffic signals. So, it will be easy to implement the project in Chandigarh,” a traffic officer said.

Last year, the Chandigarh Traffic Police had collaborated with Google Maps India to display the speed limit in the navigation mode on the phone screen while commuting through major roads of the city.

