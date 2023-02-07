Government College of Education celebrates International Year of Millets

Government College of Education, Sector 20-D, Chandigarh, celebrated International Year of Millets, 2023, through an awareness programme on millets “Aahar Kranti”.

The event was organised in collaboration with MGNCRE & Nivedita Foundation, propagating the use of millets. College principal Dr Sapna Nanda welcomed the chief guest, Virender Garg, OSD to Union health minister, Government of India, and special guests Shyampriyaa from Lokayurveda Foundation, Dr Lipika Guliani, assistant professor, UIHTM, PU, Chandigarh, and Kalyani, member of NIVEDITA Foundation.

Dr Virender Garg reflected upon the severity of prevailing diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

The consequences of consuming junk food, such as hormonal changes in males and females leading to early miscarriages in females, diabetes, cancer and early menstruation in girls, were also discussed. Some recipes related to millets were also introduced.

