Chandigarh News / Government College of Yoga Education athletics meet: Manoj, Shabnam named best athletes
chandigarh news

Government College of Yoga Education athletics meet: Manoj, Shabnam named best athletes

The morning session of the Government College of Yoga Education and Health’s annual athletics meet saw events including 80m race, long jump, shot put, discus throw being organised
Participating students and Government College of Yoga Education faculty at the annual athletics meet. (HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 01, 2022 09:06 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Post Graduate diploma students Manoj and Shabnam were named the best athletes in the boys’ and girls’ competitions at the 7th annual athletics meet organised on Friday by Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23.

The morning session saw events including 80m race, three-legged race, long jump, shot put, discus throw being organised. The session was followed by wheel-and-barrow race, thread-and-needle race, lemon spoon, tug-of-war and slow cycling.

Panjab University sports director Prashant Kumar Gautam and UT administration sports director Tejdeep Singh Saini were the chief guests for the morning session and the valedictory ceremony respectively.

Saini gave away the prizes and certificates to all winners. Fit India Movement ambassador Deepak Mishra represented Punjabi runners and motivated the students to participate in such sporting events.

The annual sports achievement awards were presented by the college’s sports department in-charge.

