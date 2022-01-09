Government machinery used to benefit drug cartels, SIT tells HC in drug case against Bikram Majithia

Underlining the need for custodial interrogation of former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Bikram Singh Majithia, Punjab police special investigation team (SIT) told the high court that government machinery was used for the benefit of drug cartels during the Akali regime in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SIT response has come following the anticipatory bail plea filed by the SAD leader. The high court is to take up the matter on Monday.

The SIT says incriminating material has come on record against Majithia, which it has given in a sealed cover. On filing the evidence in a sealed cover, it reasoned that if made public, his supporters would browbeat and threaten witnesses from deposing against him.

‘Case filed on prima facie evidence’

The SIT also denied allegations of political vendetta and stated that the FIR has been registered on the basis of prima facie evidence.

It said, Majithia was a key minister in the Akali government and it was during their term that the offences of drugs trade had taken place and “government machinery was used for the benefit of drug cartels operating in and outside Punjab”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Without his custodial interrogation, the case can’t be cracked and “backward and forward linkages” can’t be established, stated the SIT.

Minister’s whereabouts still not known

On December 20, 2021, Majithia was booked by Punjab police in a drugs case. Majithia’s whereabouts are still not known. On December 24, a Mohali court had dismissed his plea observing that though his claims are of political vendetta, he himself was a powerful person in state politics till 2017, when SAD was in power. Against this order, he had approached high court, alleging “political vendetta”.

“The petitioner is a sitting MLA and a very influential politician and as such can use his influence and muscle power to threaten, influence and intimidate witnesses from deposing against him and can also destroy evidence which investigating agencies are in the process of collecting,” said the SIT, adding that till date, he has not cooperated and has gone into hiding despite repeated attempts made by SIT to make him join the investigation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SIT, without naming anyone, also claimed that a close relative of the petitioner has time and again threatened officials of the police department, at public rallies, and told them to be ready to face dire consequences for registering this criminal case. It also filed newspaper cuttings and audio clippings of statements made by former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal, who is the brother-in-law of Majithia.

The SIT response stated that the initial FIR was registered on May 15, 2013 at Banur police station against Satinder Dhama, Baljinder Singh and others. Later, sacked DSP Jagdish Bhola, Jagjit Singh Chahal and Manjinder Singh Aulakh were nominated as accused.

Initially, Bhola made a statement about Majithia’s involvement before the Enforcement Directorate. Subsequently, Jagjit Singh Chahal, another accused, stated that he met Satpreet Singh Satta, who used to live at Majithia’s house with Parminder Singh Pindi and Maninder Singh Ladi with Bittu Aulakh and that these persons were involved in the drugs case in “connivance” with Majithia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Their statements revealed that they were running the drugs racket and were continuously “in touch with Majithia”.

Police have stated that the statements of Harpreet Singh Sidhu, the STF head, who had submitted the 2018 report in high court, which became the basis of the FIR has been recorded, along with that of former deputy director, ED, Niranjan Singh, who had summoned Majithia in 2014, and Bhola.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON