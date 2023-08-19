GMCH-32: MD/MS admissions: 61 state quota seats allocated, 15 vacant

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, held a fresh round of first counselling for the MD/MS admissions on Friday.

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, held a fresh round of first counselling for the MD/MS admissions on Friday.

Out of the total 76 seats (72 general + 4 EWS) under state quota, 61 were assigned during initial counselling, leaving 15 unoccupied.

The list of provisionally selected candidates has been uploaded on the GMCH official website. The next counselling round is set to take place on September 4, followed by the third round on September 25.

As per the prospectus, of the total 148 seats, 72 seats are allocated to all-India quota, while the remaining 72 (SC:10, General: 62 and EWS: 4) are earmarked for state quota. State quota is further divided into two categories: IP Pool and the UT Chandigarh Pool, both comprising 36+2 (EWS) seats each.

While counselling for state quota is held offline, that for all-India quota is conducted online.

The counselling that took place on August 16 was cancelled due to seat allocation confusion, arising from the conversion of economically weaker section (EWS) seats into general category seats.

According to an official statement by Dr Jasbinder Kaur, the director-principal of GMCH, it was noted that due to the absence of applicants for EWS seats in both the IP Pool and UT Pool, a decision was made during the first counselling to convert the EWS seats into general category seats.

“Candidates were given the opportunity to select from these converted seats. However, an oversight occurred as these converted seats were not included in the overall count of general category seats, resulting in confusion among candidates,” added Kaur.

As per the recent orders from UT health secretary Yashpal Garg, an IP Pool candidate should firstly be adjusted against the seats of preferred branch available in IP Pool. However, if the preferred branch is not available, then, subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria of UT Pool, the candidate can be considered for the branch of preferred choice under UT Pool.

