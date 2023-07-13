SKIMS can't recruit directly: J&K admn

In yet another blow to autonomy of Kashmir’s premier health institution and deemed university - Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, the government has asked it to refer all its recruitments including those related to faculty to union territory’s recruitment agencies – Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB).

The hospital in February was divested of its autonomy after J&K government informed that it has been brought under the control of the Health and Medical Education Department (Representational Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an order by the general administration department, the director of SKIMS has been asked to route its recruitments for faculty positions in the institute and its associated Medical College, Bemina through the Public Service Commission (JKPSC).

“I am directed to convey that the recruitment against all the gazetted, faculty vacancies and posts under direct quota borne on the establishment of SKIMS, Soura as well as SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, henceforth, shall be made through J&K Public Service Commission,” said the order by Shuaib Mohammad Naikoo, deputy secretary to government on Tuesday.

The order was in continuation of the government’s earlier directions on January 15, 2021 advising the institute to fill all class IV and non gazetted vacancies by placing appropriate indents to J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Further necessary action in the matter may be taken accordingly. This issues with the approval of the competent authority (Lieutenant Governor),” he said.

The order has prompted questions on the government’s move. “Are we not discussing a deemed university here, or has the J&K Public Universities Act, 2022 already been published through a gazette notification? What am I missing, or is it simply another bureaucratic misadventure?,” said senior IPS officer Basant Rath, who offered his resignation last year.

The hospital in February was divested of its autonomy after the general administration department of J&K government informed that it has been brought under the control of the Health and Medical Education Department. The hospital administration was asked to submit all matters, proposals, case files for consideration or approval of the competent authority through the Health and Medical Education Department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The order had caused an upheaval among the medical fraternity as well as political leaders with National Conference, whose leader Sheikh Abdullah laid its foundation, saying that the snatching away of its autonomy undermines the hospital’s identity and purpose and would affect its functioning.

The SKIMS was founded by NC founder and former chief minister of J&K, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978.