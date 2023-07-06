Govt teacher dies, 11 injured in Ramban road mishap

A government school teacher was killed and 11 others, including three children, were injured after a Tata Sumo they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in Ramban district’s Harnayal area on Wednesday evening, said officials.

An officer said the government school teacher died on the spot and 11 others, including three children, were injured in the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased was identified Nahida Bashir (37) of Hollain village in Banihal tehsil.

Khari police post in-charge sub-inspector Rajnish Pangotra said, “The vehicle was on its way to Banihal from Mahoo when it plunged into a 150-feet gorge in Hirnayal around 6.20 pm on Wednesday.”

The officer said the government school teacher died on the spot and 11 others, including three children, were injured in the incident.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district.

They were identified as Nilofar Jaan (26) of Hollain, Muneera Bano (17), Abdul Rashid (38), Rashid Ahmed (8), Sumreena Bano (12), Abdul Latief (30), his four-year-old daughter Farzana Banoo, all of Aamkote, Aarif Dar (9) of Hollain, Mohammad Yaqoob (50) of Krawa and Zahoor Ahmed (25) of Mahoo Mushtaq Ahmed (30) of Chamalwas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC was registered at Khari police post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON