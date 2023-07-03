Summer camps held as school bells ring again

Government schools in the district welcomed their students after the summer break, hosting quiz competitions and other activities.

Students in a jubilant mood on returning to school after weeks of summer vacations in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The schools will host summer camps for students of pre-primary to Class 8 between July 3 to July 15. The schedule for the timings has been fixed from 8 am to 11:30 am.

Government school teachers said the camps are aimed at helping the students in exploring this talent. The education department had announced that a budget of ₹5 crore has been issued to organise summer camps in government schools for the first time.

The summer camps are focused on intellectual activities and games based on mathematics, environment and language, the students are also given tasks on sports, arts and crafts and health care, said Vipan Guru, who is a teacher at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery road.

He added that during the first few days after summer vacations, the attendance of students usually remains low but the summer camps have encouraged the students to come to school.

In its guidelines, the state council for education training and Research (SCERT) said that the school heads would be responsible for monitoring and making sure that all guidelines are strictly followed.

The SCERT letter also said that the teachers will also focus on the participation of Children with special needs.

Bi-monthly exams stand postponed

As the summer camps are being held till July 15, the Education Department had postponed the Bi-monthly tests for classes 6 to 12 which were scheduled during this period. The education department had said that the dates for the exams will be announced later.

The classes for students of classes 8 to 12 are being held regularly, said an education department official.

