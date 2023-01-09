Government to launch M-Gram seva app across Punjab

The Punjab government is planning to launch the M-Gram seva app across the state. This was stated by the water supply and sanitation minister, Brahm Shankar Jimpa on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The impact of M-Gram seva pilot project in Anandpur Sahib has been truly transformative, improving the lives of citizens and making a positive difference in the community.

Jimpa said the mobile app was launched in December 2021 to digitise revenue and expenditure details at the gram panchayat level.

The pilot project covered 73 gram panchayat water supply committee (GPWSCs) schemes and 85 villages in the Anandpur Sahib division. This app is available on android and iOS platforms, features multiple language options, easy digital bookkeeping, online and cash payment options, SMS alerts, and a system for rating the quality of water services.

He added that the implementation of the M-Gram seva app has led to several improvements in the revenue collection and monitoring system.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before the app’s implementation, only 20 out of 73 GPWSCs were maintaining their records manually, but now all records are maintained digitally on the app.