Governor hints at talks with Punjab government on sacrilege law

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday said he is considering convening a meeting with representatives of the state government to discuss objections raised by the Akal Takht and other Sikh organisations over certain provisions of the recently enacted Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria with SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

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“Several comments and reactions have emerged after the enactment of the law. I am considering calling Punjab government representatives to discuss the matter and finding a solution to the issue,” Kataria told the media after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Patshahi Dasvin in Ludhiana, where he met Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

In an interview with HT on May 13, Kataria had said the law could be amended if the government deems necessary. “The government can consult those upset with the new law and find if there is merit in their objections. Ego should not come in the way of the law’s objective. The law must succeed,” the governor had said.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting assumes significance as it comes two days before the expiry of the 15-day deadline given by the Akal Takht to the state government for removing what it termed “objectionable” clauses from the legislation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting assumes significance as it comes two days before the expiry of the 15-day deadline given by the Akal Takht to the state government for removing what it termed “objectionable” clauses from the legislation. {{/usCountry}}

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During the meeting, which lasted for nearly 20 minutes, Gargaj and Dhami briefed the governor in detail about the provisions they described as objectionable in the new anti-sacrilege law. They also handed over a memorandum to the governor along with a copy of the objections officially submitted to the state government.

The anti-sacrilege bill, which proposed amendments to the original 2008 Act, was passed unanimously by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during a special one-day session on April 13. The governor accorded assent to the bill on April 17 and it was notified by the Punjab government on April 20.

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The Act provides for stringent punishments, including life imprisonment and fines up to ₹25 lakh, for acts of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.

On May 8, the Akal Takht had given a 15-day ultimatum to the state government to remove objectionable clauses in the anti-sacrilege law, which “hurt Sikh sentiments and interfere in Panthic affairs”.

In a letter dated May 11 addressed to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, the Akal Takht detailed its objections, particularly to provisions mandating the SGPC to maintain a digital registry of all saroops (scripture), placing Guru Granth Sahib, Sikh institutions, granthis, pathis, gurdwara committees and sewadars within a legal framework. The Takht has argued that this amounts to direct government interference in Sikh religious affairs.

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Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has defended the law, declaring there will be no withdrawal or dilution of the legislation, which has widespread public support.