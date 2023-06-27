Will urge Centre to make drug laws harsher: Himachal Governor

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday said that he would take up the matter with the Union government to amend the drug laws making them harsher so as to effectively deal with drug menace.

Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday said that he would take up the matter with the Union government to amend the drug laws making them harsher so as to effectively deal with drug menace. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was speaking after flagging of a “Walk Against Drugs” campaign in Una district. He took part in the walk organised from Haroli to Kangar. The campaign is brainchild of deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri which aims to bring together all sections of society in the war against drugs.

“I am happy that the spirit and support fight against drugs is getting from all sections of the society. Surely, it is now a full-fledged battle against drugs in Himachal,” he said addressing a public meeting at Kangar.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the deputy chief minister for organizing campaign with new initiatives against drugs and said that it was duty of all to make Himachal drug free as it is to save the future of youth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed concern to him about the increasing drugs cases in “Dev Bhoomi”. He appreciated the efforts being made by the police administration in this direction and the campaign like “Pradhav” to end drugs.

The Governor said that today wars were not fought only with weapons, but indirect wars were being fought by making the youth of the country addicted to drugs. Speaking on the occasion, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that he has started this mega campaign from Haroli on the call of the Governor. He said that this was a well thought fight against drugs.