Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla takes stock of water crisis in Shimla

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla took stock of the situation arising in view of the acute water crisis in Shimla city.

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (PTI file)

He inquired about the status and arrangements of water supply from officials concerned. In this regard, he also talked to Shimla deputy commissioner Aditya Negi and gave guidelines to resume water supply and for providing relief to affected people in the district. He directed that the relief work should be expedited.

Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) managing director Pankaj Lalit apprised the governor about the situation in this regard. “Water supply to the city is being ensured from Gumma pumping station. While the supply is not being done from Giri water source due to heavy silt,” he said. He said water supply was also being ensured in the city through tankers and utilities and for this about 90 tankers have been deployed.

The governor said in the emerging situation in the state, the district and police administrations were working with full promptness. He said as per information, tourists stranded in Kullu and Manali have been evacuated safely and work was being done on a war footing for the restoration of roads. He also inquired about the arrangements being made to evacuate the stranded tourists from Chandrataal.

Meanwhile, the governor also inquired about the relief and rescue operations from the acting director general of police Satwant Atwal and asked her to submit a detailed report in this regard.

Shukla directed the district administrations that in case of closure of the national highways, alternative routes should be used so that the movement could continue. He said effective steps should be taken to make gas and other food supplies smooth in the affected areas and concrete steps should be taken to temporarily restore electricity, water and mobile phone connectivity. He gave directions to make every possible effort for the rehabilitation of the affected families. He said as an immediate relief, the Union home ministry has also released the first instalment of ₹180 crore to Himachal Government for disaster management.

