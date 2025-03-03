Govt committed to restoring J&K statehood, says LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday that his government is steadfast in its commitment to the Union Territory’s statehood and is actively engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate this process. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha addressing the opening session of the Jammu and Kashmir’s assembly in Jammu on Monday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Addressing the inaugural session of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly’s budget session, Sinha said that the budget represents a new era of participatory governance ensuring that the need and aspirations of the common people remain at the heart of policy-making.

“One of the foremost aspirations of the Jammu and Kashmir people is the restoration of full statehood. My government remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing this legitimate desire of the citizens of J&K. My government recognises the emotional and political significance of statehood for the people and is actively engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate this process in a manner that ensures peace, stability and progress,” he said.

“We take immense pride in our composite culture and centuries-old traditions of brotherhood. My government is committed to preserving the unity and diversity that define Jammu and Kashmir. It is formally committed to maintaining peace and harmony, ensuring that the aspirations of our people are protected,” he added.

On road to growth and progress

The LG emphasised that good governance remains the cornerstone of Jammu and Kashmir’s prosperous and harmonious future.

“My government remains committed to transparent and accountable decision-making, ensuring efficient and effective allocation of resources so that the people of J&K fully benefit from every penny spent. The economy of J&K has experienced notable growth in recent years, reflected in key indicators such as rising Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), infrastructure advancement, and an improved socioeconomic index. However, this progress has not been achieved without challenges. Issues such as regional disparities, unemployment and sustainable development need to be addressed,” he said.

He hailed the recent inauguration of the Sonmarg Tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13.

“Infrastructure development remains a key driver of progress. The Prime Minister’s recent inauguration of the Sonmarg Tunnel, along with the completion of two segments of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, has substantially reduced travel time. My government remains committed to fast-tracking major connectivity projects by streamlining land acquisitions, securing forest clearances and addressing encroachment issues. Ongoing projects such as expressways, highways and ring roads for Jammu and Srinagar will be accelerated to ensure their timely completion,” Sinha said.

Ensuring energy security

Further, he said that the government will seek the support of the Government of India for a significant leap forward in our energy sector.

“This sector in Jammu and Kashmir is undergoing a transformative phase with my government committed to ensure an early completion of key hydro power projects. These projects will collectively add 3,014MW of capacity, significantly strengthening the region’s energy security and benefiting the people,” he said.