The Himachal Pradesh chief minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Thursday reiterated that the present Congress government is fighting for the rights of Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu said the state could earn an additional ₹1,500 crore annually if its claims were upheld, adding that Himachal had been pursuing the matter for nearly 15 years. (HT File)

“I would travel to Delhi after the assembly session to pursue the state’s financial and other legitimate claims,” said Sukhu on Thursday.

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The CM was speaking to the media after paying floral tributes to former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Sadbhawana Chowk, Chhota Shimla. He administered the sadbhawana pledge to the participants on the occasion. Later, the CM also administered the pledge of national integration and communal harmony to the officers and officials of Himachal Pradesh secretariat.

Sukhu referred to the pending decision concerning the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and the Kishau Dam project, saying a favourable outcome could have major financial implications for Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu said the state could earn an additional ₹1,500 crore annually if its claims were upheld, adding that Himachal had been pursuing the matter for nearly 15 years. Rejecting BJP allegations that action against individuals was motivated by political vendetta, Sukhu said the government was acting to protect the state’s resources.

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{{^usCountry}} “If people have looted the state’s resources, cases cannot be avoided merely because they belong to a particular political background,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If people have looted the state’s resources, cases cannot be avoided merely because they belong to a particular political background,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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‘Recruitment of teachers in CBSE schools to be completed by September 15’

The CM announced that the recruitment process of teachers in CBSE schools would be completed by September 15 this year.

Sukhu said that the government schools would soon be in a position to compete with private schools in providing quality education to the students. “More than 150 CBSE schools have been opened by the state government, where teachers with more than 80% merit are being appointed. The recruitment process of teachers in these CBSE schools would be completed by September 15.”

Sukhu said that despite a reduction of ₹8,000 crore annually in revenue deficit grant (RDG), there had been no delay in the payment of salaries to the employees or pensions to the pensioners.

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