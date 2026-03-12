Govt moves resolution, slams Centre on energy crisis

The Punjab government on Wednesday brought a resolution on the Union government’s failure in foreign policy and its impact on the country’s energy security, while expressing deep concern over the emerging gas and energy crisis across the country. Lal Chand Kataruchak

The resolution, tabled in the House by food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, will be discussed in detail in the assembly on Thursday.

The House also witnessed disruptions and uproar as the resolution was introduced, with ruling party members raising concerns over the growing shortage of LPG and the serious economic implications of the situation.

The speaker stated that the resolution had been formally tabled and that a full discussion on the matter would take place on Thursday.

Tabling the resolution, Kataruchak said, “This House records with deep concern and serious dissatisfaction that due to the Union government’s failed foreign policy and imbalanced energy policy, a situation of energy crisis has emerged across the country.”

He noted that the present circumstances in India are not merely the result of international developments but are also a consequence of what he described as a weak, inconsistent and directionless foreign policy.

The minister warned that the country’s energy security is now facing a serious threat, with alarming reports of LPG shortages emerging from several parts of the country. “Reports are emerging about a severe shortage of LPG supply. Because of this, restaurants, dhabas, small traders and ordinary consumers across the country are facing a serious crisis,” the minister added.

He informed the House that several major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, are already reporting significant shortages of LPG.

The minister said that the crisis is clearly visible in Punjab as well, where the supply of commercial gas cylinders has been disrupted in several areas. “In many places, the supply of commercial gas cylinders is being disrupted. Restaurant, dhaba and small hotel operators are having to wait for long periods to obtain cylinders. The costs of small traders and food establishments are rising rapidly, while ordinary people are bearing the direct burden of rising domestic LPG cylinder prices,” he said. Supporting the resolution, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the Union government’s flawed foreign policy has compromised the country’s interests.

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains pointed out the emerging challenges in the fertiliser and energy sectors. “NFL units at Nangal and Bathinda are almost shut down. From where will we get the urea? It is not only about LPG but also LNG. While the Panipat plant has been getting full supply,” Harjot Singh Bains said.