Govt teacher booked for raping class 12 student in Ludhiana
Ludhiana: Police have booked a government school teacher for allegedly raping a class 12 student, a resident of Ludhiana, for months.
The victim posted a letter to the commissioner of police narrating the incident following which a probe was ordered. A case under Sections 376 (rape) of IPC and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against Dinesh Kumar, 27, of Jawahar Nagar in Amritsar. The accused is a contractual employee in the state education department.
In her complaint to the commissioner of police, the 17-year-old victim, a resident of Miller Ganj, said she had completed her class 12 from a government school near Dholewal, where the accused is a teacher. The accused befriended her and started chatting with her on WhatsApp. She alleged that the accused raped on numerous occasions since May last year.
SHO of division number 6 police station Rohit Sharma said the girl had posted a complaint on March 2. An inquiry was marked after which a case has been registered. In her statement, the victim said that on May 2, 2021, the accused took her to a house and raped her for the first time. Since then, the teacher raped her several times by taking her to hotels too. Out of fear, she could not tell her parents and decided to lodge a complaint with the police.
Police have launched a hunt to arrest the accused, the SHO said.
-
National security: Need better coordination between state police, central agencies, saus Punjab guv
Ferozepur: With a focus on the national security, especially in the six border districts of the state, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday stressed on better coordination between the state police and central security agencies. The governor said to channelize the energy of youth hailing from the border areas, a scheme “Agneepath” would be launched in which they will be given training, besides employment in the army for four to six years.
-
IREO’s Lalit Goyal gets regular bail in money laundering case
The vice-chairman and managing director of realty giant IREO Group, Lalit Goyal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last November in a 'multi-crore real estate scam', was on Friday granted regular bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court. The court said during his custody for a period of about three months, Goyal was repeatedly advised medical care. He was granted interim bail on February 24.
-
Will stop brain drain from Punjab: Mann
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the government was committed to stop the brain drain from Punjab by creating new job opportunities. Addressing students during the first convocation ceremony of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University in Bathinda, the CM said 2.75 lakh Punjabi youth may fly abroad this year in pursuit of their dreams. A total of 103 students including, 69 women, were conferred degrees on the occasion.
-
One false complaint sufficient to constitute matrimonial cruelty: HC
Only one complaint or criminal proceeding found baseless and false upon probe, do cause harassment and torture and is sufficient to constitute matrimonial cruelty, the Punjab and Haryana high court held. The couple was living separately since 2002 after a marriage period of four years. They also had a child in 1999.
-
Robust alumni support system needed in country: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday attended the alumni meet of Maharshi Dayanand University and asked the alumni to support growth of the university by donating money, technology and helping students in India and abroad. Addressing the ex-students of MDU, Khattar said leading universities of the world including Stanford University, Harvard University, Columbia University and Duke University have a robust alumni support system and the same is needed to be established in country.
