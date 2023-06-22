Govt to give 10-hour uninterrupted power supply to agri sector: CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the state government would provide a 10-hour uninterrupted power supply to the agriculture sector instead of eight hours during the kharif season.

CM Bhagwant Mann at the renovated Baba Banda Singh Bahadur District Library in Sangrur on Wednesday.

Addressing a public rally at Mansa district’s Budhlada town after inaugurating a newly built 30-bed child and women government hospital, Mann said Punjab has made ample power arrangements. The electricity generation units have a stock of 52 days, the CM said.

The hospital has been built at the cost of ₹5.10 crore, and the facility will cater to high-risk pregnancy cases and antenatal care.

At the rally, CM announced development works worth ₹21 crore in the Budhlada assembly segment and assured ₹31 crore in the next instalment.

Meanwhile, the activists of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) held a protest against CM’s visit to Mansa, claiming several farmers are still awaiting compensation for damages to the cotton and wheat crops in 2022.

Renovated library dedicated to public

Sangrur CM Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday dedicated renovated Baba Banda Singh Bahadur District Library to the people.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said that the library is equipped with ultra-modern facilities, including a computer section, air conditioning; RO water supply and sitting arrangements for around 250 students.

He said that this library has been renovated at the cost of around ₹1.12 crore. Mann said that 28 more libraries will come up in Sangrur villages alone.

Likewise, on the same model, libraries across the state will be upgraded to benefit the common man. He said the state government will open eight coaching centres throughout Punjab, which would provide free coaching for various competitive exams, including IAS and PCS.

