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Govt to support Punjabi students facing Canada work permit crisis, says minister

NRI affairs minister Dr Ravjot Singh said nearly 1,500 Punjabi students had been affected by the large-scale refusal of post-study work permits

Published on: Aug 8, 2026, 08:00:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Punjab government on Friday said it would make every possible effort to safeguard the interests of Punjabi students affected by the ongoing post-study work permit crisis in Canada, with NRI affairs minister Dr Ravjot Singh announcing legal and diplomatic initiatives to support them.

Dr Ravjot Singh appealed to Punjab-origin MPs in Canada to collectively raise the issue with the Canadian government on humanitarian grounds. (HT File)
Dr Ravjot Singh appealed to Punjab-origin MPs in Canada to collectively raise the issue with the Canadian government on humanitarian grounds. (HT File)

Speaking during the zero hour on the fifth day of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha monsoon session, the minister said nearly 1,500 Punjabi students had been affected by the large-scale refusal of post-study work permits. He said the state government was closely monitoring the situation to understand the students’ concerns and provide all possible assistance.

Singh said he has written to Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar, seeking an early appointment to discuss the issue. In the letter, he urged the Centre to take up the matter with the Canadian government through diplomatic channels to secure timely relief for the affected students.

Describing the students as “our children”, the minister said many families had spent nearly 20 lakh to send their children to Canada after they were assured that completing a two-year academic programme would make them eligible for post-study work permits. However, the rejection of permit applications has left many students facing severe financial, mental and legal distress.

The minister also appealed to Punjab-origin MPs in Canada to collectively raise the issue with the Canadian government on humanitarian grounds.

 
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