chandigarh news

Govt will develop Doaba as quality potato seed hub: Rana Gurjit

Punjab has become the first state in the country to pass the Tissue Culture-Based Seed Potato Act , says horticulture minister Rana Gurjit Singh
Punjab horticulture minister Rana Gurjit Singh
Published on Dec 11, 2021 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Punjab horticulture minister Rana Gurjit Singh on Friday said that the state government will develop the Doaba region as a potato seed hub as the soil of the area is suitable for the production of quality seed.

Addressing farmers during a horticulture summit at the IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Rana Gurjit said that Punjab has become the first state in the country to pass the Tissue Culture-Based Seed Potato Act under which the traceability and certification of potato seed was made mandatory to ensure quality control.

The cultivation of potato seed increased to 78,000 hectares for the first time, he said.

Under the newly introduced Fruit and Nursery Act, the minister said that registration of nurseries besides tagging and traceability will be necessary.

He also announced to set up banana-ripening units and launched a subsidy scheme for poly-houses. Under the scheme, farmers will be able to avail of 90% subsidy to set up poly-houses.

Terming the depletion of groundwater as alarming, he urged the horticulture department and Punjab Agricultural University to develop varieties of crops that consume less water.

Director horticulture Shalinder Kaur said the farmers should opt for cash crops instead of traditional crops to enhance their income.

