Graft case: CBI gives clean chit to ex-Ferozepur IG Dhillon

In a supplementary final report filed by the bureau in the court of special judge, CBI, Chandigarh, on Monday, the central probe agency said it has not found any evidence against Dhillon.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has given a clean chit to then inspector general of police (IGP), Ferozepur range, Gurinder Singh Dhillon in a graft case.

In a supplementary final report filed by the bureau in the court of special judge, CBI, Chandigarh, on Monday, the central probe agency said it has not found any evidence against Dhillon.

The CBI had arrested the alleged middleman, Ashok Goyal, a Ludhiana-based businessman for accepting ₹10-lakh bribe from complainant, former senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shiv Kumar Sharma. A trap was laid and Goyal was caught red-handed on August 16, 2018.

Sharma had alleged that he was being falsely implicated in a case registered against him, for which an SIT was formed by the Ferozepur IG. He had alleged that Dhillon had made him the main accused in a case involving torture of patwari Mohan Singh. Five other cops had also been accused. Sharma was earlier absolved of these charges, but after an inquiry, Dhillon renamed him in the case.

It was further alleged that the SIT had searched the house of the complainant and seized certain documents and articles. The bribe was allegedly being demanded from the complainant for diluting the case and for returning the seized documents and articles.

The CBI had not submitted a chargesheet in the matter against Dhillon for want of evidence. Chargesheet against the accused, Ashok Goyal, and two others, Ayush Bhalla and Satyadev Jindal, was filed on April 20, 2022, with Goyal being named as the main accused.

Investigation regarding the role of Dhillon had been kept open under Section 173(8) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

As per the report submitted on Monday, the three accused met Dhillon in his office in 2018. While the matter of the former SSP was discussed, Dhillon had not asked for any gratification and had not said that he would favourably treat Sharma, the CBI report said.

Further, the CBI noted that there is no evidence that the initial bribe collected by Goyal was given to Dhillon. With no evidence for prosecuting Dhillon, the CBI requested court that the supplementary final report be taken on record.