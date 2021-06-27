Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Graft case: Sangrur ex-jail superintendent sent to judicial custody
chandigarh news

Graft case: Sangrur ex-jail superintendent sent to judicial custody

On January 8, police booked then jail superintendent, his deputy and a warder for taking bribe to prolong the stay of two prisoners in hospital on the basis of “false” reports despite them having completed their Covid-19 isolation period
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 01:40 AM IST
A local court sent former Sangrur jail superintendent Balwinder Singh to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday. Singh was arrested from Bathinda district on Thursday and the court had sent him to a day’s police remand.

On January 8, Sangrur police booked then district jail superintendent, his deputy and a warder for taking bribe to prolong the stay of two prisoners in hospital on the basis of “false” reports despite them having completed their Covid-19 isolation period.

The accused, Balwinder Singh, his deputy Amar Singh, warder Gurpartap Singh were booked under Section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Section 52 A of the Prison Act and Sections 51 and 56 of the Disaster Management Act at Sangrur police station city-1.

