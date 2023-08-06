GMADA deploys managers for quick resolution of allottees’ complaints

In an effort to redress residents’ complaints swiftly, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has deputed facility managers to monitor the issues of different projects.

GMADA chief administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta said the area under GMADA’s jurisdiction had evolved immensely over the past few years (HT PHOTO)

Sharing details, GMADA chief administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta the area under GMADA’s jurisdiction had evolved immensely over the past few years with coming up of several new urban estates, including Aerocity, Ecocity 1 and 2, and IT City.

“Allottees of these projects at times face civic, health and electricity issues. To redress these problems in a preferred manner, facility managers have been hired on contract basis through the Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation,” said Gupta.

Now, instead of visiting the GMADA office in Phase 8, allottees can approach these managers at the water works sites in Aerocity and Ecocity-2 all seven days of the week

While the staff deployed at Aerocity will cater to residents of Aerocity and IT City, those present at Ecocity-2 will look into the complaints reported from Ecocity 1 and Medicity, said the chief administrator.

The managers will immediately report the complaints to the engineering wing and also follow up on resolution, he said.

GMADA has also released the managers’ phone numbers — 6239-333-503 for Aerocity and IT City and 7719-642-086 for Ecocity 1, 2 and Medicity.

