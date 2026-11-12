Greater Noida tourist falls to death from paraglider in Himachal Pradesh's Bir-Billing

A 26-year-old tourist was killed after falling from a tandem paraglider at the internationally renowned Bir-Billing paragliding site in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, officials said on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 5pm on Tuesday when he fell from the paraglider over the hills near Bari village, police said. (Representative)

The deceased, Shubham Dobliyal from Greater Noida, was holidaying in Himachal Pradesh with his sister and three cousins. The incident occurred around 5pm on Tuesday when he fell from the paraglider over the hills near Bari village, police said.

Rescue operation and investigation According to preliminary reports, the tourist landed in a forest near the designated landing site. The pilot, however, managed to land safely and subsequently alerted other pilots about the passenger’s fall.

A rescue operation was launched with the help of locals, and the victim’s body was retrieved around 9pm. It was later handed over to the police.

Baijnath SDM Sankalp Gautam said, “The tourist died after a free fall and was found dead in a forest area. His post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday. The police are investigating the incident from all possible angles.”

Police register case against pilot Kangra police have registered a case against the paraglider pilot following an incident. According to the police, a complaint was received through a helpline on Tuesday, reporting that a person had fallen while paragliding. The caller, Manish, informed the police that his friend had been involved in an accident in the Bir-Billing hills.

Acting on the information, a police team led by ASI Arun Kumar reached the spot and recorded the statement of a 24-year-old woman, Vashika, a resident of Greater Noida. Based on her statement, police registered a case on Wednesday against Vinay Kumar (paragliding pilot), 45, a resident of Kotli village in Baijnath tehsil of Kangra district, under Sections 125 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Kangra superintendent of police Kulbhushan Verma said, “Prima facie, it appears that the paraglider’s safety harness broke. However, we are investigating all aspects of the incident. A detailed investigation would be necessary to establish the actual cause of the accident.”

Safety concerns at Bir-Billing The latest fatal accident has renewed concerns over safety standards in tandem paragliding operations at Bir-Billing. The adventure tourism hotspot draws thousands of domestic and international visitors annually, who rely on operators and pilots to ensure their safety during tandem flights.

Kangra deputy commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said, “The region’s tourism sector is heavily dependent on adventure sports activities, and such incidents have a negative impact on its image. We will conduct a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident and consult experts, if required. Necessary measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.”